Two Black Lives Matter protesters who took part in blocking traffic on Interstate 25 Tuesday evening near a downtown Colorado Springs exit were issued tickets for causing a "public safety hazard," police said Thursday.
Police stopped and cited Shequan Smith and Jordan Reece as they drove off I-25 Tuesday, said police spokesman Sgt. Jason Newton. Smith, 27, was cited with obstructing traffic and Reece, 25, was cited with impeding the normal flow of traffic, Newton said.
Police said more tickets could be issued as the investigation proceeds.
The two men were part of a group who drove together in roughly a dozen cars and stopped in the middle of northbound I-25 near the Bijou Street exit for about 30 minutes.
"We will shut it down until we get justice, no matter what that means," a protester told Gazette news partner KKTV Tuesday night. "We are not being violent, we are just not being quite as peaceful because everybody got comfortable with us chanting it on the street. We need people to open their eyes."
The Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation helped diverted traffic.
In a written statement, police Chief Vince Niski called the demonstration "selfish" and "dangerous."
"I want to make it clear that the Colorado Springs Police Department will not tolerate blocking of freeways, damaging our community, or putting lives in danger," he said.
Protests have continued for more than a month in Colorado Springs since the killing of a Black man in Minneapolis in late May. George Floyd died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee on his neck for about eight minutes, ignoring his pleas that he wasn't able to breathe. The killing set off nationwide protests demanding an end to police bias and brutality.