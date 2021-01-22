Colorado Springs police tased a man suspected of breaking into a business in downtown Colorado Springs early Friday morning, police said.
Officers were called to a reported burglary in the 800 block of East Platte Avenue and found a man tampering inside the business with a drill.
The man listened to officers' commands and exited the building, police said. He then tried to run from police who chased and tased him. The man tripped and tried to get up to continue running when police took him into custody, officers said.
Police arrested 27-year-old Seong Jang. He was booked into the El Paso County jail on a 10,000 bond.