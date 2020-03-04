circle+k+robbery.jpeg

The business reportedly robbed in the 5900 block of Dublin Boulevard early Thursday morning is a Circle K, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.

 (Photo courtesy of KKTV)

A business in northeast Colorado Springs was robbed early Wednesday morning, police say.

Police reported to the business, in the 5900 block of Dublin Boulevard, shortly before 3 a.m. on a report of two suspects — one armed with two firearms — who had entered the store. The armed suspect demanded money and fired a round behind the counter after becoming agitated. The suspects fled with cash, according to police.

Gazette news partner KKTV reports the business was the Circle K at 5995 Dublin Blvd., but Colorado Springs police were unable to confirm this to The Gazette on Wednesday morning.

No one was injured. Police did not provide descriptions of the suspects.

