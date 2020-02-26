Before taking his own life while holding police at bay, the suspect in a daylong murder and carjacking rampage rampage throughout Colorado Springs last weekend told a friend he wouldn't give up without a fight and wanted to “go out with a bang.”
Police confirmed Wednesday that the man who was found inside a Stratton Meadows home Tuesday with a fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound was Kyree Davon Howard-Walker. He was being sought in the shooting deaths of two men, the wounding of a third and two carjackings all within about 12 hours on Saturday.
Three days after the attacks, Kyree Davon Howard-Walker showed up at the home in the 1000 block of Florence Avenue about 10 a.m. Tuesday, said Donna Gonzalez, whose sister, Crystal, lives there.
Crystal Gonzalez who had been friends with Howard-Walker for about 10 years, let him and his girlfriend, Serena Sublett, inside, but called police shortly after, Donna Gonzalez said.
A dozen police cars and an armored SWAT vehicle soon surrounded the house as the sisters drove away, Donna Gonzalez said.
“I was just worried because my sister said Kyree wasn’t going to let the police take him (alive),” Donna Gonzalez said.
After a two-hour standoff, Sublett came outside and was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant, police said. Inside the home, police found Howard-Walker dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Howard-Walker had barricaded himself in the bathroom, Donna Gonzalez said.
Donna Gonzalez described Howard-Walker as a “nice guy” when he wasn’t using drugs. But when high on meth, he often became paranoid, she said.
According to court documents, Howard-Walker had told a friend before the rampage began that he was "going to kill someone” unless he could get out of Colorado.
The friend, a 25-year-old who met Howard-Walker in "juvie," told police that he didn’t believe the threat, but called authorities to identify Howard-Walker when he saw his photo on the news.
Donna Gonzalez said Howard-Walker was on parole from an earlier conviction.
Howard-Walker’s crime spree began when he fatally shot a man, later identified as 39-year-old Eugene Pischke, Saturday morning near Fort Carson, police said.
His rampage continued through the day when he shot at cars south of downtown, striking a driver in the face. He is also accused of stealing a car from both locations.
Heather Westbrook, 38, was driving north on Wahsatch Avenue Saturday afternoon when she saw two men walking in the median, she told The Gazette. One of them jumped into the road and fired a shot at her, she said. He tried to stop her car, but Westbrook sped off with “tunnel vision.”
“My windows were down,” Westbrook recalled. “I was close enough to the gun when it went off that I could feel the heat from it. … My first thought was, ‘There is no way this is happening; This is not my day, we’re not doing this,’ and that’s when I hit the gas. It was just so unreal. ... I got out completely unscathed.”
Despite several witnesses at Wahsatch saying there was a second man with Howard-Walker, Newton said Wednesday that police are not searching for a second suspect, adding that investigators are still trying to piece together "conflicting reports."
"We're still trying to dive into that," Newton said. "We did take a female into custody that was with him and that could explain it, but we still need to verify to see if she was there ... From what we had (Saturday) night, we didn't have enough to say if there was another suspect."
Later Saturday night, police found Carl Thompson, 28, fatally shot in the 4300 block of Fountain Springs Grove.
Howard-Walker had been sentenced to 13 years in prison after a jury convicted him in a 2013 burglary in Colorado Springs. He appealed for a new trial, which was denied.
However, in July, the state Supreme Court reversed his conviction and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the appellate court ruling.
Instead of going to trial again, Howard-Walker pleaded guilty in September to trespassing and was sentenced to five year in prison, court documents stated. He was paroled on Nov. 1, according to state prison spokeswoman Annie Skinner.
Three witnesses told police another person accompanied Howard-Walker as he carjacked cars Saturday, court records show.
Video surveillance obtained by police corroborates the witness accounts, according to the records, but police couldn’t confirm whether they were searching for a second suspect in the crime spree.
The Gazette's Liz Henderson contributed to this report.