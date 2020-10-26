Colorado Springs police say they're investigating a possible homicide after a woman was found dead in a home Sunday night in the Broadmoor neighborhood, police said.
When police arrived to the house in the 200 block of Beaver Court around 11:15 p.m. they found a woman dead. Police won't say what they think caused her death, but said circumstances led them to investigate it as a homicide.
Police said all people involved were found and interviewed.
Police did not say whether arrests had been made.
The Gazette is seeking more information on the case.