Shadow 1 (copy)
daniilphotos

Colorado Springs police say they're investigating a possible homicide after a woman was found dead in a home Sunday night in the Broadmoor neighborhood, police said.

When police arrived to the house in the 200 block of Beaver Court around 11:15 p.m. they found a woman dead. Police won't say what they think caused her death, but said circumstances led them to investigate it as a homicide.

Police said all people involved were found and interviewed.

Police investigate latest in string of bank robberies in Colorado Springs

Police did not say whether arrests had been made.

Judge improperly excluded evidence of clean drug tests, court rules in reversing convictions

The Gazette is seeking more information on the case.

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments