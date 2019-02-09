A suspect assaulted a Colorado Springs police officer, stole a police cruiser and then crashed it on Interstate 25 on Saturday night, police say.
About 7:15 p.m., police were called to Uintah Street and Wood Avenue on a report of a suspicious person, a news release says. An officer found the "suspicious person" on the southbound on-ramp to I-25 at Unitah Street.
A struggle ensued, and the suspect, whose name hasn't been released, took the officer's cruiser and drove southbound on I-25, the release says. The suspect lost control of the car, and it rolled across the southbound lanes north of West Bijou Street.
The suspect was arrested at the scene of the crash. Both the suspect and the officer had injuries that weren't life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.