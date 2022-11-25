While the Colorado Springs Police Department closed its resource center for the Club Q shooting victims over the long holiday weekend, numerous resources are available to support the LGBTQ community and those hurt by the violence.
The Police Department opened an expo Monday for victims of the shooting with mental health resources, spiritual support and emotional support animals, among other services. Uniformed police officers provided security to the events held in University of Colorado Colorado Springs Cybersecurity and Research Center.
The resource center closed Thursday through Sunday. A point noted by Club Q owner Nic Grzecka on social media, who then directed those in need to Diversus' 24/7 walk-in crisis center in town. The crisis center is open year-round.
City spokeswoman Vanessa Zink directed questions about the closure of the center to the Police Department. The police did not respond to questions. The resource expo will reopen on Monday and Tuesday.
City Councilwoman Nancy Henjum said before the holiday closure of the center, the police had assigned victim advocates to all the people who were in a building during the Saturday shooting that killed five people and injured 17. The advocates informed the victims that the center would be closing and gave them the victims phone numbers to reach them. The Police Department's victims advocates offer crisis intervention and referrals to community resources, among other services.
While a police-sponsored response may be a good fit for some, it may be uncomfortable for others, given the tense relationships some members of the community have had with the police dating back decades to a time when homosexuality was vilified and criminalized, said Liss Smith, a spokesperson for Inside Out Youth Services. Members of the community are also more at risk of homelessness and substance abuse, and that can lead to conflict with the police as well. There is also a strong understanding within the community of how people of color have been unfairly treated by police nationally.
Work lies ahead to repair some of those relationships with police, because interactions are varied, Smith said.
During a scary time, the community has been empowered through recent gatherings, such as vigils where so LGBTQ community have shared their stories of loss and grief.
"We really should recognize how people have been brave," Smith said.
Club Q itself would have been a natural gathering space for healing, but it's not an option as the site of the attack, highlighting the need for additional, dedicated safe space for the LGBTQ+ community, several advocates said. Some of the other gathering spaces include La Burla Bee, a burlesque cabaret, Fritzy's Speakeasy and Icons, a gay bar.
Historically, the LGBTQ community has congregated in bars and clubs because those are the places that have supported them, Smith said. The city does not have a relaxed space not centered on alcohol, following the closure of the Pride Center in 2015. The center faced debt and management issues, but not a lack of demand. In 2014, more than 8,400 people contacted the nonprofit seeking help and advice, and volunteers logged more than 500 hours per month, The Gazette previously reported.
"We definitely need more spaces," she said. Bookstores and cafes could fill such a need.
The need for more gathering places speaks to the additional work that need to happen in the community to help combat feelings of isolation and displacement in the community, said Stephanie Vigil, the new state House representative for District 16.
"People would flock to those safe spaces right now," she said.
In the short term, it is critical that those who need to talk have the opportunity.
"Grief that is held in always takes longer to heal," said Pastor Derf Bergman at Calvary United Methodist Church, which accepts LGBTQ identities. The church is offering its office space to those who need a safe space to meet.
Services for those in need:
• Diversus Health, 719-635-7000, 115 S. Parkside Drive, 24/7 walk-in crisis center for all ages, regardless of ability to pay, for crisis services and counseling, as well as around-the-clock care for mental well-being.
• Therapists and counselors are offering free services to those in need. A complete list is available at OneColorado.com.
• UCCS offers peer support resiliency training available at grit.uccs.edu.
• The community resource expo will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 3650 N. Nevada Ave.
• Pikes Peak United Way 2-1-1 has people available to help callers find resources they need to deal with the shootings now and later.
• "988" suicide prevention is the three-digit, national number connecting directly to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, a national network of 200 crisis centers. For those in crisis or those with a friend or family member in crisis.
• Safe 2 Tell Colorado, the place to anonymously report if someone is struggling, if there are threats, if there is something to report to protect oneself or others. The mission: When you see something, say something. safe2tell.org
• Peak View Behavioral Health Assessment team, 719-355-1028, 7353 Sisters Grove, 24/7 free assessments for any age seeking help and support for mental health and/or substance abuse.
• Colorado Crisis Services operates a 24/7 hotline for behavioral health assistance at 844-493-8255, or text “TALK” to 38255.
A list of Club Q gatherings can be found at bit.ly/3EBt1vb.