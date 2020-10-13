Two gunshot victims who arrived separately at a hospital Tuesday are believed to be connected to a single incident, according to a statement from the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Police found a shooting victim when they responded to a report of shots fired at the 400 block of Pickaxe Drive about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the statement. The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries, police said.
A second shooting victim arrived at the hospital about 30 minutes later and also was treated for non life-threatening injuries, the statement reported. After investigating the scene at Pickaxe Drive, police concluded that the two victims were likely shot by the same suspect or suspects, the police blotter reported.
Neither victim was able to give any information on a possible suspect, according to the statement. Police did not comment on any possible relationship between the two victims.