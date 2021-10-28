Colorado Springs police officers shot a person around 11 a.m. Thursday near Cavalry Baptist Church in south Colorado Springs.
Police believe the person they shot was a suspect in a crime, they said. Scanner traffic indicated they believed the man was involved with an earlier shooting. When police contacted the man, he ran from them, the scanner indicated.
No officers were injured, police said. The condition of the person who police shot was not yet known, though scanner traffic indicated that police called for medical attention.
Investigators marked off with police tape a section of Hunter Avenue between South Corona Avenue and South Wahsatch Avenue. Wahsatch Avenue was blocked off between Hunter Avenue and St. Elmo Avenue.
In a tweet, police asked people to avoid the "entire South Nevada area, particularly between Brookside Street and St. Elmo Avenue" for an officer-involved shooting investigation.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted that it will take over the investigation, as is typical with similar incidents.