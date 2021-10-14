Fort Lupton police shot a pit bull that attacked a smaller dog Tuesday, law enforcement said.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Fifth St. where a pit bull ran from a yard and attacked a smaller dog that was being walked by its owner, police said.

Officers tried verbal commands but decided to tase the pit bull since its jaws were locked around the smaller dog's throat. The taser was unsuccessful, so an officer shot the pit bull once with his pistol and it released the smaller dog, officers said.

The pit bull's aggression continued, then it retreated to a nearby porch, police said.

A Community Service officer came and tranquilized the pit bull with a dart gun and transported the dog to a veterinary clinic, officer said.

The owner of the smaller dog also took their pet to a local veterinary clinic, police said.

Police continued to investigate and requested those with information contact police in person at 130 South McKinley Ave. or call 303-857-4011.