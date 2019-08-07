A man who was shot by police during a traffic stop in western Colorado has died.
The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reports 57-year-old Allan George was wanted on a warrant as a sex offender when he was pulled over by Rifle police on Monday night. Walt Stowe, a spokesman for the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, says the confrontation escalated, George had a gun and shots were fired.
It's unclear if George fired at the officers, and Stowe did not release any other details about the shooting. No officers were injured.
Court records show that George was wanted in Eagle County on a child pornography charge stemming from an April 10 offense. His arrest warrant was issued Monday.
The Rifle Police Department says the officers stopped a vehicle on an Interstate 70 bridge between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Monday.
A department statement says the "officers made contact with the subject, which unfortunately led to shots being fired."
Authorities say a weapon that did not belong to the officers was found at the scene.