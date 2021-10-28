Colorado Springs police officers shot at a man around 11 a.m. Thursday near the 1700 block of South Wahsatch Avenue on the south side of the city, law enforcement said.
Officers first responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of South Nevada Avenue around 11:12 a.m. after a man fired rounds from a handgun into an occupied vehicle, Lt. Sokolik, a spokesman for the Police Department, said.
The vehicle drove away and the man ran from the scene, Sokolik said.
Police contacted the suspect near South Corona Avenue and he pointed a handgun at officers. At least one officer fired their gun at the suspect, Sokolik said.
The man continued to run and pointed a gun at officers again in the 1700 block of South Wasatch Avenue. At least one officer shot at the suspect, Sokolik said.
The suspect was injured and taken to a hospital, Sokolik said.
Police did not have information on the condition of the suspect.
No officers were injured, Sokolik said. Police were unable to confirm whether any of the rounds officers fired struck the suspect.
Investigators marked off with police tape a section of Hunter Avenue, South Corona Avenue and South Wahsatch Avenue.
In a tweet, police asked people to avoid the "entire South Nevada area, particularly between Brookside Street and St. Elmo Avenue" for an officer-involved shooting investigation.
Police said the area would be blocked off for several hours and traffic would be impacted.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will take over the investigation, as is typical with similar incidents, police said.
Evan Ochsner contributed to this report.