Colorado Springs police sent out an automated phone call Saturday, warning downtown residents about a few dozen people marching to protest gun violence among other issues.
The automated phone notification was sent about 11 a.m. to residents within a two-block radius around the Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave. according to the online police blotter.
One man who received the notification said that he was warned to close his windows, shut his door and stay inside due to the demonstration.
It is unclear if the protesters marched in that area. It started at 11:30 a.m. with video and photos posted on twitter showing about 40 or 50 people holding signs on downtown sidewalks, on the steps of City Hall and in Acacia Park.
Dozens of protesters are marching downtown in Colorado Springs, one week after 19-year-old #DevonBailey was fatally shot by police. Among their chants are: "Black Lives Matter", "Killer Cops," and "No Justice, no peace." @csgazette pic.twitter.com/LW7va3AEtH— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) August 10, 2019
Saturday's notification was sent as a precaution after police arrested two armed bail bondsmen who argued with and drew their guns on a group of protesters Monday outside the police headquarters, said Sgt. Michael Inazu.
Monday's protest by about 60 people was over the fatal police shooting last weekend of a black man, De'Von Bailey, 19, who fled from police while being questioned about a reported armed robbery southeast of Memorial Park.
Police have said Bailey went for a weapon before fleeing and that a gun was found at the scene. Witnesses, however, said Bailey was shot in the back while running from officers and that they did not see a weapon on him.
Demonstrations typically don't warrant a warning notification, which is used primarily where there is dangerous criminal activity in an area.
Inazu could not say if police were anticipating violence at Saturday's demonstration.