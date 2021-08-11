Law enforcement officials last week confiscated more than 24 pounds of drugs — including 16 pounds of heroin worth an estimated $1.1 million on the street — and arrested a man at a residence in east Colorado Springs.
Members of the Colorado Springs Police Department's Tactical Enforcement Unit seized 16 pounds of heroin, 4 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 pounds of cocaine, 4,722 DU of fentanyl pills, 353 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 6 pounds of marijuana flower, $99,146 in cash and 13 fire arms from a residence on Bowser Drive. Officials identified it as the supply source for a drug ring run out of an auto shop, also in east Colorado Springs.
Law enforcement officers arrested William Johns on suspicion of unlawful distribution of a schedule I and schedule II controlled substance. He was booked on Aug. 4.
Law enforcement officials with the Metropolitan Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division, FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the CSPD Downtown Area Response Team worked on the investigation.
The Metropolitan Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division is comprised of sworn and civilian personnel from the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Fountain Police Department.