Law enforcement seized hundreds of weed plants and $26,000 during the last week of July via 10 search warrants executed in El Paso County, officials said Thursday.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Colorado Springs Metro Vice and Narcotics Unit, conducted eight searches between July 26 and July 30 on properties in Colorado Springs, Calhan and Rush.
Those eight raids led to two more search warrants being executed on the vehicles they seized, bringing the total number to 10.
Law enforcement haven’t released whether they arrested anyone in the raids but said they seized 459 marijuana plants, 51 pounds of refined weed products, eight firearms, two vehicles — a 2019 Porsche, and a 2016 Lexus SUV — and $26,000 through the search warrants.