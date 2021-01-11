A Colorado Springs man was robbed in the 3500 block of Hartsel Drive early Monday morning, police reported.
The victim had just parked his car when the suspect approached and demanded he give him everything he had, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. The victim reported that he did not see a weapon, but believed the suspect had one with him, police said.
The suspect took various items before fleeing the scene in a vehicle, according to the reporter. Police are not disclosing the items stolen at this time, pending further investigation, they said.
The suspect has not been identified.
No one was injured in the robbery that occurred around 8:52 a.m, police said.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the incident can call Colorado Springs police at 444-7000.