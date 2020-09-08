A man broke into an apartment on Colorado Springs' southwest side early Tuesday and threatened a man inside with a weapon before fleeing the property, police reported.
Officers responded to a call of a robbery at an apartment in the 4100 block of Westmeadow Drive at 10:36 a.m., according to police. A lone male suspect threatened another man inside the apartment with a knife before escaping with his property. The victim was not harmed, police said.
It was unclear what items the suspect took. No other information was provided.