Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a hit-and-run wreck that left a motorcyclist severely injured Monday morning in east Colorado Springs.
Shortly before 9 a.m., the motorcyclist was northbound on North Murray Boulevard near East Platte Avenue when a sedan pulled out of a gas station just north of the intersection, police said. The vehicles collided.
The motorcyclist remained hospitalized Wednesday, police said.
The sedan that fled the scene is described as an early '90s gold Buick, police said. It will have damage to its front driver's side.
The driver is described as a 30- to 40-year-old man who is bald or has very short hair and wears prescription glasses. He's about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867.