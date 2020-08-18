A man and woman broke into a gun store in Woodland Park and stole a rifle and various handgun ammunition early Monday morning, according to law enforcement.

Woodland Park Police were called to Alpine Firearms at 102 West Midland Avenue after 4 a.m. and found two the store's windows smashed.

The man and woman were gone but surveillance video recorded the incident. Police describe the man as armed and dangerous.

The two drove away eastbound on Highway 24 in a maroon-colored SUV or Volvo.

