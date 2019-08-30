Police are seeking the public's help in finding the family for a man who was killed after he was struck by a car while crossing a road in Old Colorado City last weekend.
John Park, 54, died days after a driver struck him Saturday while he tried to cross near the 2500 block of West Colorado Avenue, police said.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash, which was reported around 2:20 a.m., police said. Neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash.
El Paso County Coroner's Office attempted to notify Park's next of kin, but could not locate any of his family members. Police are asking those who recognize Park or know the whereabouts of his family to contact the department at (719) 444-7000.
Park, who was not using a crosswalk when he was struck, was the sixth pedestrian killed in Colorado Springs this year, police said. His death marked 2019's 30th traffic-related fatality.