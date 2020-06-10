Colorado Springs police tape

A Colorado Springs police cruiser sits at crime scene. Gazette file photo. 

 LIZ HENDERSON liz.henderson@gazette.com

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a motorist traveling on I-25 was nearly hit by a bullet while driving Tuesday evening.

The driver was traveling northbound from South Nevada Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. when their rear passenger window was shot out by a bullet, which nearly struck them, according to police.

A gray pick-up truck exited at Bijou Street and is considered a possible suspect vehicle. Those who witnessed the incident or who have more information are asked to call Colorado Springs police.

