Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a motorist traveling on I-25 was nearly hit by a bullet while driving Tuesday evening.
The driver was traveling northbound from South Nevada Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. when their rear passenger window was shot out by a bullet, which nearly struck them, according to police.
A gray pick-up truck exited at Bijou Street and is considered a possible suspect vehicle. Those who witnessed the incident or who have more information are asked to call Colorado Springs police.