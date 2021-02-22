Police money announced the arrest of a man on suspicion of what they said were "numerous reported sexual assaults" and asked the public to come forward if they have more information about the suspect.
Colorado Springs Police arrested 33-year-old Randy “Cam” Reams in February on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual assault, sexual assault on a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, officers said in the report.
Reams met some of his victims selling his clothing brand over Snapchat, police reported.
People with information about Reams and unreported victims are encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. All information will be forwarded to Special Victims Section detectives, police said.