Colorado Springs police are seeking the public’s help in locating individuals they say are connected to two thefts.
Police didn't say whether the two incidents were related, but announced on Tuesday they were looking for individuals connected to both thefts.
We are seeking community assistance identifying & locating a male suspect wanted in connection to theft from a local church. The suspect wears square, black-rimmed prescription glasses, and has a tattoo on his right calf. He has a thin to medium build. pic.twitter.com/FKzlqsDQ3h— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) August 3, 2021
Police are looking for the first individual in connection with the theft of a motorcycle on July 3 from an open garage in the 6600 block of Greylock Drive.
Based on camera footage, police said the person they’re looking for is likely in his 20s and has light-colored hair styled in a faux hawk haircut. He also has a tattoo above his left ear, police said.
The second person they’re seeking is wanted in connection with a theft from a local church, police said. When the Gazette called on Tuesday, police didn’t have more details about the incident readily available.
Police said the person they're looking for in the church theft wears square, black-rimmed prescription glasses and has a tattoo on his right calf.
Anyone with information, police said, should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.