Colorado Springs police are asking for the public’s help in locating and checking up on someone they said was kidnapped from a hotel near Old Colorado City on Sunday evening.

The alleged kidnapping happened at around 7 p.m., police said, at the Rodeway Inn in the 2600 block of Ore Mill Road on Sunday, Aug. 15. Security footage showed a 5-foot-1-inch thin white female with brown hair, last seen wearing a black tank top, black pants with a white stripe down the leg, and no shoes, being forced into an SUV against her will. Police didn't release an estimate on the woman's age.

The driver of the vehicle, which police estimate to be a 2004 to 2009 white Dodge Durango with a “distinctive” silver ramp-hitch mounted cargo rack attached to the driver’s side of the back of the SUV, was a 5-foot-9-inch white man with a medium build in his 20s.

The last time he was seen, that person was wearing a dark shirt and jeans.

Police said that anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about it, should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Police said people can also report their information anonymously, with the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers, at 719-634-STOP, or at 1-800-222-8477.