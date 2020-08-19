Colorado Springs police are asking for the public's help in indentifying a masked thief suspected in the armed robberies of three fast-food restaurants and a convenience store in May and June.
The four robberies are: May 27, Subway restaurant, 4435 Centennial Boulevard; May 31, Marco’s Pizza, 4935 Centennial Boulevard; June 8, Subway, 1714 S. Circle Drive; June 9, 7-Eleven, 201 W. Fillmore St.
The robber wore a blue surgical mask and latex gloves. He held a black, semi-automatic handgun in his left hand, and provided a plastic bag to take the cash in all four robberies, police said.
The suspect is described as a white male, early- to mid-20’s, 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall, slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.
Anyone with information can call police at 719-444-7000, or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.