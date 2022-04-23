Colorado Springs police are looking for two men they say shot at an occupied apartment Saturday, officials with the police department announced.
Police said the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of South Chelton Road. The suspects, described as being between 18-22 years old, drove away in a gray Kia Sportage on Chelton, officials said. Both had firearms and, according to officials, one had a submachine type gun.
Police found five .45 caliber shell casings in the area. Officials did not announce any injury information.
Police are investigating the incident, anyone with information is encouraged to call 719-444-7000.