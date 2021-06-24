Colorado Springs police are looking for help in identifying and locating two thieves they say are connected to several burglarized vehicles in gym parking lots.
Police tweeted Thursday that the crime duo have stolen purses, wallets, and other valuable items from at least five gyms, police said, which they have then taken to large stores like Wal-Mart to use stolen credit cards.
The two female thieves have smashed windows in order to get into cars, and that they have typically carried out the burglaries before 8 a.m. or in the early afternoon, which are peak business hours for fitness centers.
Police ask that anyone with information call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.