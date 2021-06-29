Colorado Springs police are searching for suspects in a robbery call in southern Colorado on Tuesday evening.
Sgt. Bill Wingert said that police were actively searching for suspects in the area around the intersection between Lave Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard as of around 5:15 p.m.
Wingert said officers responded to a report at around 4 p.m., which originally came in as a shots-fired call. When police arrived on scene, however, they discovered that no one had been shot, and that the incident was actually a robbery in which someone had fired into the air.