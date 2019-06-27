Police said they are searching for a man who crashed into a telephone pole and ran into a nearby home holding a firearm.
Thursday afternoon, police sent an Emergency Notification Service message to residents in the 1700 block of North Wahsatch Avenue advising them to seek shelter.
"A large number of units" were deployed in search of the driver, said Colorado Springs Police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik.
Sokolik said it was unclear whose home the man was hiding in, but police suspect it is not the driver's.
Police are encouraging residents to stay inside, away from windows and steer clear of the area.