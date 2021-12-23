Police are searching for a man they say stole a truck from a Walmart Thursday evening, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
Around 5:50 p.m., police received a call about a man who drove off with another man's truck while he was loading groceries into the vehicle at the Walmart off 8th Street. Police found the suspect, chased him partially into Motor City and back into the Walmart parking lot, officials said.
Once he returned police say he drove the truck behind the store and onto a concrete pedestrian trail near Monument Creek. Police followed the suspect around the store but it took some time. When they got behind the Walmart, police found the truck crashed with airbags deployed near a pedestrian bridge, officials said.
For two hours, police attempted to contact the suspect before learning the truck was empty. According to officials, police should be able to identify the suspect using surveillance video.