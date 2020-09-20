Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday that struck a pedestrian in Colorado Springs, according to police.
A 52-year-old woman was hit by the car while in a crosswalk at Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard about 7:40 p.m., police said.
The vehicle was turning north on Centennial from westbound Gard of the Gods Road when it struck the woman, investigators said.
The vehicle is described as a gray, 2010 or newer Subaru Outback with a ski rack, police said. The vehicle should have front-end damage, police said.
The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.