A 4-year-old child was seriously injured Friday afternoon while playing in a backyard. The person police believe is responsible for the crash fled, according to KKTV.
After fleeing, the driver bumped another car which crashed through two fences and into someone's yard in the 13500 block of East Radcliff Drive, KKTV reports.
If you have any information on this crash you’re asked to call 303-739-6317.
#APDTraffic UPDATE: Please see the dashcam #video of the suspect vehicle, a silver sedan who fled from the scene, causing the crash that led to a 4-year-old being seriously injured in their back yard. Media: You have permission to use this footage. https://t.co/JgeaU1NjND pic.twitter.com/Mo0GNzquIY— Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 17, 2020
#APDAlert We are looking for a #HitAndRun silver car shown below that caused a 4-yr-old to be struck & seriously injured while in their back yard in the 14500 blk of E. Radcliff Dr. on 7/16. Send tips to 3/739.6317 or @CrimeStoppersCO to remain anon & be eligible for a reward. pic.twitter.com/GJcXOop3yW— Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 17, 2020