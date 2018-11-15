Officers are searching for an "armed and dangerous" 27-year-old man who's suspected of stabbing a woman several times Thursday in northwest Colorado Springs, said police Lt. John Koch.
The stabbing was reported about 5:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Holli Springs Lane, Koch said. The woman was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.
The alleged assailant, Alexander Bruce Jasmine, is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and about 150 pounds, Koch said. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last believed to be wearing a black jacket and a beanie.
About 8 p.m., a message was sent to residents in the area of Vondel Park Drive and North Chestnut Street, asking them to keep doors and windows locked.
"Please contact CSPD immediately if you see him," Koch said. "Do not try to apprehend him yourself. Call 911. Officers are actively looking in the 900 block of Holli Springs Lane and the surrounding neighborhoods right now, as it's believed he may be on foot."