Colorado Springs police are asking for help finding a 9-year-old boy who went missing from a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex.
Christopher Williams was last seen Thursday afternoon in the area around the Fountain Springs Apartments on Fountain Springs Grove, police said.
He is 4 feet, 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing black sweatpants with a silver stripe on the sides, a long-sleeve shirt, a black winter jacket and brown boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.