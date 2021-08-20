Pueblo police are searching vehicle after a man was shot and killed Thursday night on the east side of Pueblo, law enforcement said.

Officers responded to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of Troy Avenue, where a man was found dead with gunshot wounds, police said.

A 2014 Dodge Charger with license plate BFHD90 was seen leaving the area of the shooting.

Police found 29-year-old Jessica Ann Martinez, a person of interest in the case.

The victim was yet to be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office, police said.

Police encouraged those with information to contact Detective Gravatt at (719) 320-6022 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers.