Police are searching for two children last seen in southeast Colorado Springs, and who they believe to be in danger.
At around 5:45 p.m., the Colorado Bureau of Investigations sent out an endangered missing alert for 1-year-old Amari Jordan and 10-year-old Alexis Jordan. The children, they said, were last seen in the 3000 block of Spotted Tail Drive at around 10:30 Wednesday morning.
Police believe the kids are with 41-year-old Stacie Kirkbride, who also goes by Stacie Jordan. Stacie was last seen driving a 2005 gray Saturn Vue with a replaced white side panel near the driver’s seat and a Colorado license plate reading BVH846.
Police said Stacie was last seen wearing a Kum & Go hoodie with gray leopard-print pants, and that Alexis was last seen wearing an army green T-shirt, and possibly a pink tank top and black leggings.
Anyone who has seen the trio, police said, should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000, or call 911.