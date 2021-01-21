Colorado Springs police are searching for three males suspected of a string of robberies early Thursday morning, officers said.
Police were called to investigate carjackings around northeastern Colorado Springs shortly before 1 a.m. where three male robbers dressed in hoodies and masks, carrying guns and driving in a white newer-model Ford truck, reportedly robbed three vehicles. Police received more calls reporting robberies in southeastern Colorado Springs with similar suspect descriptions.
Police found the suspected vehicle, but the driver would not pull over, officers said. Police chased the car but eventually stopped the pursuit.
Officers asked anyone with information on the incidents call the Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.