Police lights
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado Springs police are searching for three males suspected of a string of robberies early Thursday morning, officers said.

Police were called to investigate carjackings around northeastern Colorado Springs shortly before 1 a.m. where three male robbers dressed in hoodies and masks, carrying guns and driving in a white newer-model Ford truck, reportedly robbed three vehicles. Police received more calls reporting robberies in southeastern Colorado Springs with similar suspect descriptions.

Police found the suspected vehicle, but the driver would not pull over, officers said. Police chased the car but eventually stopped the pursuit.

Fire destroys home near Widefield High School

Officers asked anyone with information on the incidents call the Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.

Male victim shot in western Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs weather: Mild Thursday followed by sunny start to the weekend

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments