A convenience store on Colorado Springs’ west side was robbed late Wednesday night, according to police.
Just before 11 p.m., an unidentified suspect armed with a semi-automatic handgun entered the 7-Eleven convenience store at 6495 Issaquah Drive and demanded cash and cigarettes from a male clerk, police said.
The suspect fled the area on foot with an unknown amount of money, police said. The clerk was uninjured.
Responding officers searched the area but no arrests were made, police said.
No further details about the suspect were immediately available.
Just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, police also responded to a robbery reported near North Academy Boulevard.
When officers responded to the scene at the 2800 block of West Serendipity Circle, a female victim reported two male suspects armed with handguns demanded money from her, police said.
The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, police said.
No further details were available.