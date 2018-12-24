Colorado Springs police are searching for suspects in a series of overnight robberies.
Two men walked into a liquor store at 10:17 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Union Boulevard and demanded cash from a store employee. The robbers fled after taking multiple bottles of alcohol and cash, police said. No injuries were reported.
Three men walked into a business in the 1900 block of South Chelton Road about 11:50 p.m. Sunday and assaulted store employees, police said. The robbers left with an undetermined amount of money.
About 12:15 a.m. Monday, two men demanded cash from store employees at gunpoint at a business in the 3400 block of North Academy Boulevard, then left before police arrived. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call police at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.