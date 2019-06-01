Police are searching for a burglar who broke into Les Schwab Tire Center near Barnes Road and Powers Boulevard early Saturday morning.
Officers arrived just after 3 a.m. in response to the tire shop's burglary alarm being set off. When they arrived, police said a silver SUV was seen leaving the shop at a high speed, nearly hitting a marked police vehicle.
Police reported that once officers gained access to the tire center, they saw that a garage door to the business had been smashed in and several tools had been stolen.
Officers said that the suspect vehicle was last seen going eastbound on Barnes Road toward Powers Boulevard, and that the suspect was an adult male with a hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information can contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000.