Pueblo police searched for a shooter who injured a motorcyclist on the east side of the city Thursday evening, officers said.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street around 7:20 p.m. and found a male victim with gunshot wounds in his legs lying on the front porch of a house, police said.

Officers put tourniquets on the victim to quell the blood loss and emergency responders transported him to a hospital, police said.

Police discovered the victim's motorcycle covered in blood and found evidence that the bike was hit by bullets, officers said.

Officers traced a trail of fuel from the motorcycle to the area of East Fourth Street and Kingston Avenue and found shell casings and two other vehicles shot in the 1300 block of East Third Street, police said.

Surveillance videos from a nearby home showed a sedan following the victim on his motorcycle, police said.

Police did not make any arrests nor identify any suspects.

Pueblo police encouraged those with information to call Sgt. Flores at 719-553-2936 or, to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. Police said tips that lead to a felony arrest could make tipsters eligible for a cash reward.