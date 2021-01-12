Colorado Springs police are asking for help from the public to identify two people who robbed a Subway in early August, police said.
The two robbers entered a Subway located in the 6000 block of Stetson Hills Boulevard on Aug. 1 and threatened an employee with a handgun while demanding money, police said. The robbers escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash and ran before police arrived.
Anyone with information or witnesses who have not spoken with detectives, are urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.