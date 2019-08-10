At about 3 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 3500 block of Hartsel Drive, according to police reports.
Officers reported that when they arrived at the business, they were told that a man armed with a handgun demanded cash from the employees. The suspect then fled out of a back door and got into a vehicle leaving the area.
Police searched for but were unable to locate the suspect, according to police reports.
It's unclear how much money the suspect left with. Police also did not have a description of the suspect's vehicle.
