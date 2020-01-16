javier gonzales.jpg

Javier Gonzales, 51. Photo courtesy of Colorado Springs Police.

Colorado Springs police are searching for a missing at-risk man who was last seen near his northeastern Colorado Springs home, police said Thursday. 

Javier Gonzales Jr., 51, left his home at 7600 Lexington Manor Drive about 10 a.m. Thursday, authorities said. He was described as 6 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes, and who has schizophrenia and bipolar disorders. 

Gonzales was last seen wearing a green jacket, light blue sweater and blue jeans, police said. He was a teardrop tattoo on his face. 

Anyone with information regarding Gonzales was asked to call police at 719-444-7000.

