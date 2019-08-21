Colorado Springs police are searching for a man that sped through the scene of a deadly crash while eluding Colorado State Patrol troopers early Tuesday.
Police were investigating the scene of the deadly crash when a black Oldsmobile, followed by troopers, sped through the road closure and continued north on Circle. All northbound lanes of South Circle Drive at Janitell Road were closed for several hours as authorities responded to the scene.
The driver of the Oldsmobile, 20-year-old Clayton Sample, reportedly sped up and and drove directly toward an officer, police said. The officer ran to the side of the road and jumped out of the car's way.
Police found the Oldsmobile about 10 a.m. abandoned in a nearby neighborhood but were still searching for Sample. He is wanted on suspicion of first degree assault and eluding, police said. Call the police department 719-444-7000 to report any information.