Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting two people and stealing two cars at gunpoint Saturday in Colorado Springs.

The shootings, which left two men injured, were reported roughly five hours apart.

Police have released photos of the the suspected shooter, who is described as being in his mid-20s, 5'8" to 6' tall, weighing between 180-200 lbs, and having short dark hair.

Police said the first shooting happened about 10 a.m, at the Broadmoor Ridge Apartment Homes, at 3893 Westmeadow Drive, where a man who'd been shot was found lying in the parking lot, said police spokesman Sgt. Jason Newton.

The victim, whose name was not released, was shot in the face and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, he said.

While officers were investigating the shooting, a carjacking was reported about a half mile away.

A Dodge Journey with the license plate of 273-WKQ was stolen at gunpoint by a male in the 3700 block of Penny Point, Newton said.

About 3:40 p.m., a second shooting and carjacking was reported at East Vermijo and South Wahsatch avenues, police said.

A male walked down Wahsatch Avenue toward Costilla Street firing a gun, shooting one driver in the face, Newton said. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, he said.

The male continued to walk down Wahsatch, Newton said, where he highjacked a Buick LeSabre with Colorado license plate of 350-VOM at gunpoint. The man also pointed a gun at an employee of Apex Sports at 327 S. Weber St., police said.

"I would like to say there is (no danger to the public), but there is," Newton said. He advised that if anyone recognizes the Buick LeSabre, to not approach it and call police.

"These things don't occur very often, but it is unsettling that we have two today, so I totally understand that people are on edge."

Police were also investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday night. Police have not linked this shooting with the earlier two.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings or car thefts is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.

