After he was kicked out of bar, a man drove toward a group of people in the parking lot, hit a man and then fled early Friday, Colorado Springs police said.
The victim was brought to the hospital and had been stabilized, police said in an initial report.
Around 1:45 a.m. officers investigated the hit-and-run at 3300 N. Academy Blvd. After the driver was kicked out of the bar, he began to argue with people in the parking lot. Then, he "intentionally" drove toward them, police reported.
The driver drove away in a "late 1990s" Chevy Silverado. There was damage to the front passenger side of the truck.