A vandal drove around downtown Colorado Springs painting graffiti and shattering windows early Tuesday morning, police said.
Colorado Springs police responded to a report of damage near the intersection of Pikes Peak and South Nevada Avenues shorty after 7:30 a.m. and found graffiti painted at two locations that read "CSPD Corrupt." Two windows in the 100 block of S. Nevada Ave were also shattered, police said.
A driver of a dark-colored SUV seen in the area shortly after 1 a.m. is suspected, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.