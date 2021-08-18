Colorado Springs police are searching the city for a dog who lost his owner during a fatal crash last Wednesday.

The crash took place in the morning of Aug. 11, on North Academy Boulevard near Academy Circle, when a vehicle headed south on Academy Boulevard struck and killed a pedestrian crossing the street.

The person who was killed, later identified as 46-year-old Jenaya Farley, had a dog with her when the crash happened, police said. After its owner was struck, the dog, named Hershey, ran away from the scene, and hasn’t been seen since.

Police said Farley’s family wants to look after Hershey, and have turned to police and the Colorado Springs community in the hopes of locating him.

It’s unclear if Hershey was wearing a collar at the time he was lost, but police said to be on the lookout for an adult male pitbull. If anyone sees Hershey, police ask that they contact Colorado Springs detective William Giannini at william.giannini@coloradosprings.gov.