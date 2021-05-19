A car thief triggered a wild chain of events during the Wednesday morning rush hour on Interstate 25.
According to Colorado State Patrol, a driver in a stolen car made it all the way from Fountain to Monument before losing control and hitting the median as he approached the County Line Road exit 163.
A truck driver hauling small propane tanks told 11 News he swerved to avoid crashing into the car and rolled off the roadway, flipping his semi into a ditch and spilling the tanks across the grassy median.
Then a Good Samaritan unwittingly became part of the story when they pulled over to help the truck driver and had their own vehicle taken. Troopers say the suspect jumped from the original stolen car into the Good Samaritan’s vehicle and was last seen speeding westbound on County Line Road.